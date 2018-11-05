Insmed Incorporated (INSM) CEO Buys $249,630.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis bought 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $16.33 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 31.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 254,853 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 34.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 845,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at $3,030,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 424,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 89,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 791,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

