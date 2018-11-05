Insureum Market Cap Hits $0.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $16,885.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150202 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00253977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $661.31 or 0.10265879 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum was first traded on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 297,000,000 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co.

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

