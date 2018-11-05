Intact Financial (IFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$1.69 per share for the quarter.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$103.74 on Monday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$91.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.33.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Lucie Martel sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.14, for a total value of C$150,350.20. Insiders sold a total of 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $170,954 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$103.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.20.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.