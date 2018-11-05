Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,317. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $824.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 3.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,513,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 910,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,234,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,129,000 after purchasing an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 742,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 86,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.