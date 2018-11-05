Inter Parfums (IPAR) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.41 million.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,660. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, September 17th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Inter Parfums and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $234,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $70,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,259 shares of company stock valued at $38,188,304. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

