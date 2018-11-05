International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.International Flavors & Fragrances also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.25-6.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.33.

IFF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.03. 963,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $194,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.91 per share, for a total transaction of $391,748.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,472,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,439,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 637,000 shares of company stock worth $86,899,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

