International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Speedway an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. International Speedway has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.93 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Speedway will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

