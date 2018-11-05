IntriCon Co. (IIN) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 387,668 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 65,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. 618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of 144.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93.

IIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

