Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

NYSEARCA:PBS opened at $31.21 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

