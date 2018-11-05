Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 149,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.36 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

