Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires Shares of 3,719 Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,057.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $980.64 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,244.09, for a total transaction of $7,078,872.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,298,807.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,621 shares of company stock valued at $91,928,242. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

