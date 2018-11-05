Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linde (ETR: LIN):

10/25/2018 – Linde was given a new €259.00 ($301.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Linde was given a new €188.24 ($218.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Linde was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/22/2018 – Linde was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Linde was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Linde was given a new €169.00 ($196.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Linde was given a new €188.24 ($218.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Linde was given a new €188.24 ($218.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Linde was given a new €176.00 ($204.65) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Linde was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Linde was given a new €242.50 ($281.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Linde was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Linde was given a new €169.00 ($196.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Linde was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Linde was given a new €236.00 ($274.42) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Linde was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Linde was given a new €176.00 ($204.65) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Linde was given a new €238.00 ($276.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Linde was given a new €190.00 ($220.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Linde was given a new €168.00 ($195.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Linde was given a new €188.00 ($218.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Linde was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Linde was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:LIN traded down €51.05 ($59.36) during trading on Monday, hitting €139.80 ($162.56). 1,648,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde AG has a 52-week low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 52-week high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

