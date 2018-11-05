Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2018 – DXP Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – DXP Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP's vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP's business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. "

11/1/2018 – DXP Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2018 – DXP Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/18/2018 – DXP Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2018 – DXP Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/14/2018 – DXP Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.72 million, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 2.53. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,250. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 774,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $2,864,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

