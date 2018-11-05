Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its products include t:slim Insulin Delivery System. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

10/5/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its products include t:slim Insulin Delivery System. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

9/26/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

9/26/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Dougherty & Co from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of TNDM opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2,186.28% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,936.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,817 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9,750.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,970,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,184 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,296,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,988,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

