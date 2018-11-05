Investors Buy Berry Global Group (BERY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $26.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.62 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Berry Global Group had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Berry Global Group traded down ($0.25) for the day and closed at $44.85
BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $145,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $229,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
