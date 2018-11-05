Investors Buy Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $423.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $329.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.11 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Russell 2000 ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $153.88

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $125,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

