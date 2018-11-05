Investors Sell iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on Strength (TLT)

Traders sold shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $45.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $153.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $108.56 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $112.44

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2747 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/investors-sell-ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt-on-strength-tlt-2.html.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.