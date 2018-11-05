Investors Sell Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT) on Strength (LMT)

Traders sold shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) on strength during trading on Monday. $107.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $154.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.25 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Lockheed Martin had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Lockheed Martin traded up $3.93 for the day and closed at $303.21

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.49.

The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

