Investors Sell Union Pacific (UNP) on Strength (UNP)

Traders sold shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $124.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $187.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Union Pacific had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Union Pacific traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $148.57

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.44.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 49.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 90.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 116.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.5% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/investors-sell-union-pacific-unp-on-strength-unp-3.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.