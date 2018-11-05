InVitae (NVTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect InVitae to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. InVitae had a negative net margin of 125.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. On average, analysts expect InVitae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InVitae has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVitae stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of InVitae worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

