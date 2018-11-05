iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. On average, analysts expect iPic Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IPIC opened at $5.53 on Monday. iPic Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

