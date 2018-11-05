Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 64.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$110.25” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $121.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $135.48.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $1,165,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $46,245,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,586 shares of company stock worth $75,510,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

