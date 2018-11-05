iRobot (IRBT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

IRBT opened at $95.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. iRobot has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $118.75.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.12 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $967,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohamad Ali sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $82,547.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,307.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,014,443 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

