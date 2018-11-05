Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $14.10 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,602.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,606,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,339 shares of company stock worth $4,475,466. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

