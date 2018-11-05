iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,626.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 334,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $46.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.