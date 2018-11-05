iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $59.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

