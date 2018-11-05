iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,051 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 599.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV opened at $68.46 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.