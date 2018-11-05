iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,432 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $84.27 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $88.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

