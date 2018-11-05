iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Stake Boosted by Athena Capital Advisors LLC

Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,707,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 393,648 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,694,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,158,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,991,000 after buying an additional 188,839 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,827,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.