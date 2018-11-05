iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) Stake Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,603,000 after purchasing an additional 93,879 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 467,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,262,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 370,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $47.53 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $52.22.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

