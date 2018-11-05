iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Holdings Raised by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 111,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,441,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

