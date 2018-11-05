iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

