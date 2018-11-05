iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) Stake Lessened by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 37,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $108.10 on Monday. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $122.97.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

