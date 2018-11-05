iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Holdings Cut by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,326,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,554,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,592,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,744,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,058,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,670,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $106.60 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2471 per share. This is a positive change from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

