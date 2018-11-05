iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 883.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,629,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 1,463,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,391,000 after buying an additional 1,380,010 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13,953.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 537,783 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,972,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,620,000 after buying an additional 492,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 531,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,484,000 after buying an additional 356,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.08 and a 1-year high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

