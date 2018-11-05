iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,224 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 893,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 254,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,153,000 after purchasing an additional 120,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 41,688 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $78.10 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $86.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

