iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Stake Decreased by Optiver US LLC

Optiver US LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,372,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.2% of Optiver US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Optiver US LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $46,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 208,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,338,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,577,000 after purchasing an additional 107,697 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.