ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 207.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,894 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,315 shares during the last quarter.

ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,260.00.

