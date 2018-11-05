Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Corpbanca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of ITCB stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Itau Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $448.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Corpbanca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itau Corpbanca by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Corpbanca during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

