Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.55. 16,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,524. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $110.88 and a 52-week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

