James Investment Research Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 73.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 207.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 89,565 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $181,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $217,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 25.6% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “$16.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 66.13 and a current ratio of 66.13. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $135.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

