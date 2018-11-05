Jamieson Wellness (JWEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.35

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.35 and last traded at C$22.44, with a volume of 33527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.60.

In other news, Director David Michael Williams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

