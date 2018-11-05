Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,015 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 30,668,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,601 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,073,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,289,000 after purchasing an additional 919,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,465,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,070,000 after purchasing an additional 278,223 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $5,197,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $4,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of JHG opened at $24.06 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

