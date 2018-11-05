Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report released on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYND. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $66.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

WYND opened at $43.16 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 6,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $110,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $152,000.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

