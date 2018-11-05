Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

NYSE:CHD opened at $66.06 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $18,033,322.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,281.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,431,431. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.