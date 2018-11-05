Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

NYSE LYV opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $988,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,270.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $378,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,000 shares of company stock worth $12,186,490 in the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 432,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

