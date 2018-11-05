Jewels Market Capitalization Tops $33,404.00 (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Jewels coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jewels has traded flat against the US dollar. Jewels has a market capitalization of $33,404.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002145 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jewels Profile

Jewels (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

