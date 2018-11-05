JMP Securities Trims Integra Lifesciences (IART) Target Price to $62.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IART. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Integra Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 178,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $62,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,085 shares in the company, valued at $192,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,927.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $223,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.