John B. Fisher Sells 10,099 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII) Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,561.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FII traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $24.74. 770,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,078. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Federated Investors by 123.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FII has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

