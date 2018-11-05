John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.27. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,842. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $724.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.15.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.37). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $204.29 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $575,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 107.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

